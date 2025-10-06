Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez facing charges after being hospitalized Former New York Jets quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez faces misdemeanor criminal charges after what prosecutors describe as an altercation with a truck driver in Indianapolis on Saturday morning. According to an affidavit, the truck driver told police he was approached by Sanchez while loading a dock and Sanchez began harassing him and physically attacked him. Allegedly fearing for his life, the driver said he stabbed Sanchez multiple times. Warning, some images are graphic.