Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner thinks it's time for his party "to move on" from Donald Trump Former House Speaker John Boehner, a stalwart of Republican politics for a generation, wants nothing to do with his party's presidential frontrunner, Donald Trump. "I think it's time for the Republican party to move on. And frankly, I think it's time for Donald Trump to move on," Boehner told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on "The Takeout."