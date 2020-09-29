Former “Battlestar Galactica” actress part of alleged “sex cult” speaks out In 2019, alleged cult leader Keith Raniere was found guilty of seven charges, including sex trafficking. Prosecutors say he formed a secret society within his organization NXIVM, where he preyed on vulnerable women and they were branded with his initials. Now some of his supporters are speaking out for the first time ahead of his sentencing in October. They believe he's a victim of prosecutorial misconduct and is innocent. Nikki Battiste reports from New York.