Ford revamps iconic Bronco SUV for 2021 After being rolled out as the first "sport utility vehicle" truck in 1965, the iconic Ford Bronco is returning in 2021. The Bronco has become iconic, appearing in over a thousand songs and infamously being the vehicle that O.J. Simpson rode in during his slow-speed car chase with police. Kris Van Cleave takes a look at the new truck, and why it almost did not make a comeback.