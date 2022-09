Foo Fighters, rock legends honor drummer Taylor Hawkins in all-star Wembley Stadium show In a sold-out Wembley Stadium tribute concert over the weekend, the Foo Fighters performed for the first time since their drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly earlier this year. Paul McCartney; Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen; Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush; and Stewart Copeland of The Police joined the tribute. Anthony Mason reports.