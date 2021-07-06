Live

Florida readies as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches

Tropical Storm Elsa could make landfall in Florida early Wednesday, but the Florida Keys are already experiencing strong winds and rain. Omar Villafranca reports on how residents and tourists in the Sunshine State are preparing.
