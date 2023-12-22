Flooding, mudslides impact millions across Southern California amid heaviest rain since August Heavy rain and flooding wreaked havoc across Southern California, with mudslides threatening hillside homes and rising waters inundating streets and even a senior community. From rescuing car occupants in Santa Barbara to evacuating flooded homes in Port Hueneme, the deluge posed significant danger and highlighted the region's vulnerability to intense rainfall. This event marks the heaviest precipitation since Tropical Storm Hilary's impact in August.