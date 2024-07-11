First Senate Democrat calls on Biden to drop out of 2024 race ahead of crucial press conference President Biden is set to hold a press conference Thursday that he hopes can help put concerns about his health and age at ease. However, it comes a day after more Democrats called on the president to end his campaign, including Sen. Peter Welch. The Vermont senator is the first Senate Democrat to publicly tell Mr. Biden to withdraw from the race. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.