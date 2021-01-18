First look inside new museum that celebrates impact and influence of African Americans on music Anthony Mason gets a look inside the new National Museum of African American Music in Nashville for the first time. The museum is a celebration of African Americans' contributions to and influence across the musical landscape, and with new historical context, rewriting their role in the American soundtrack. Mason talks to Grammy winners H.E.R. and Darius Rucker about their own influences and the impact they hope this museum will have.