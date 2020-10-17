First-aid products for everyone's skin tones This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Band-Aid. One appealing feature has always been the products flesh-tone finish, but whose flesh tone? Just this year, manufacturer Johnson and Johnson decided to expand the colors of the product, similar to the line they released over a decade ago and then scrapped. It's just one example of a movement that includes another maker of first-aid products, putting racial sensitivity first. Michelle Miller reports.