Watch CBS News

FDA weighs nasal spray alternative to EpiPen

The Food and Drug Administration is weighing a new nasal spray called "Neffy" to treat severe allergic reactions. Dr. Susannah Hills joins CBS News to discuss why the spray is being considered a game-changer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.