FDA investigating if onions are source of E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's McDonald's on Thursday confirmed to CBS News that California-based produce giant Taylor Farms is the supplier of slivered onions that have been removed from many of its restaurants amid an E. coli outbreak linked to the chain's Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating if those onions were the source of the outbreak. Karen Morfitt reports on how other restaurant chains are responding.