Father grieves son killed in Surfside building collapse as rescuers search for survivors Luis Bermudez is grieving the loss of his 26-year-old son Luis "Luiyo" Andres, one of the 11 victims of Thursday's Surfside, Florida building collapse. He tells “CBS This Morning” Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud about a life well-lived of a young man who was always smiling, despite a lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy.