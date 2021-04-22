Live

Father charged for holding newborn

A father in Utah says he was charged $39 for holding his newborn son. The father started GoFundMe page as a joke after noticing the unusual charge on his hospital bill. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers has the latest.
