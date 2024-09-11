Fact-checking Trump's Project 2025 claims, Harris' jobs comment from debate Former President Donald Trump said he has "nothing to do" with Project 2025, the conservative outline for the next Republican president, during Tuesday night's debate. Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the Biden administration created more than 800,000 manufacturing jobs. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang recapped the debate and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett fact-checked some of the candidates' claims.