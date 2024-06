Facial gum products meant to chisel jaw lines trending on TikTok Facial gum is a new TikTok trend promising to get you a defined jawline just by chewing gum. A handful of companies are marketing their products on the platform with prices ranging from $2 for a pack of 10 to $90 for six pieces. Dr. Tyrone Rodriguez, consumer adviser spokesperson for the American Dental Association, joined CBS News to discuss what consumers should know, including some possible negative effects.