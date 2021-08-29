Sign Up For Newsletters

Norah O'Donnell on the sacrifice of U.S. service members

What is ISIS-K, the group claiming responsibility for the Kabul attack?

Some Afghan refugee children are arriving in the U.S. unaccompanied

U.S. airstrike killed 2 ISIS-K members in Afghanistan

What we know about the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Biden says another attack in Afghanistan is "highly likely"

Delta variant may double risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated, study says

Lindsey Graham predicts "parade of horribles" in Afghanistan

Sullivan guarantees "safe passage" for U.S. citizens, Afghan allies after deadline

Biden to pay respects to U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant

Ed Asner, TV legend who won 7 Emmys, dies at 91

U.S. airstrike takes out ISIS-K vehicle packed with explosives in Kabul

Live Updates: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm

Today on "Face the Nation," a trifecta of catastrophes faces the country and President Biden.

8/29: Edwards, Graham, Sullivan, Gottlieb, Bloome Today on "Face the Nation," a trifecta of catastrophes faces the country and President Biden.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On