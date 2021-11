Eye Opener: What we’re learning about suspect, victims in deadly Waukesha holiday parade crash Two days after an SUV plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, we’re learning more about the suspect and the children fighting for their lives. Also, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother speaks with “CBS Mornings” as the trial over his killing heads to the jury. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.