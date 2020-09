Eye Opener: Western U.S. sees historic wildfire damage This year's fire season in the western U.S. is already the worst ever recorded, with 4.5 million acres destroyed so far. Also, Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting that normal life may not return until late 2021, even if a COVID-19 vaccine is found. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.