CBS News App
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden makes push for voting bills and says there is "no option" but to kill the filibuster
U.K. PM Johnson faces calls to resign over COVID lockdown garden party
American Airlines plane grounded after passenger rushes cockpit
Republicans warn Biden and Democrats against changing Senate rules
Tax season is here. Here's how to get your refund fast.
Still in limbo in Australia, Djokovic addresses "misinformation"
Fauci derides Rand Paul in Senate hearing as COVID cases rise
January 6 Committee subpoenas Trump allies who helped plan "Stop the Steal" rally
"Potentially hazardous" asteroid to have close encounter with Earth
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Eye Opener: Voting rights bill battle intensifies
Health officials went before a Senate committee on the federal response to COVID-19. Also, President Biden called on Congress to pass an overhaul of the nation’s voting rights laws. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On