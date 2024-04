Eye Opener: Village stormed in search for missing boy There was a serious security situation in the West Bank after dozens of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian village, setting fire to homes and cars while firing guns at residents. Settlers were searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from their settlement. One Palestinian is dead and 25 others are injured. Also, iconic fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.