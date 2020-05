Eye Opener: U.S. sees 100,000 COVID-19 deaths The U.S. has surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths, a grim milestone for the country leading the world in confirmed cases. Also, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.