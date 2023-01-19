Eye Opener: U.S. debt ceiling showdown

CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Search warrant details items seized from Idaho murder suspect's apartment
Prosecutors to announce whether charges will be brought in "Rust" shooting
Body of missing Pennsylvania mom found wrapped in plastic in shallow grave
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to resign
Police reveal what led to arrest of suspect in New Mexico shootings
George Santos accused of stealing funds for veteran's dying dog
U.S. to allow private sponsorship of refugees from around the world
South Carolina's James Clyburn says he's convinced Biden will seek second term
British actor Julian Sands reported missing while hiking north of Los Angeles
Pennsylvania woman charged in deaths, dismemberment of parents
Want your tax refund ASAP? Here are 5 pitfalls to avoid.
Elon Musk depictions differ radically in Tesla tweets trial
"El Chapo" sends "SOS" message to Mexico's president from U.S. prison
Russia opens criminal case against U.S. citizen accused of spying
"Unknown substance" sickens multiple staffers, inmates in Illinois prison
San Francisco gallery owner arrested in spraying of homeless woman with hose
Lesion removed from Jill Biden's eyelid was non-cancerous
Rep. Greg Steube hurt in accident at Florida home
Judge delays woman's third trial in double murder case
Feds launch civil rights probe into death of Memphis man after traffic stop
Officials investigate arson at central Illinois Planned Parenthood facility
Sam's Club New Year's 2023 deal: Get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas
Market has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech
New York City starts providing free abortion pills
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Eye Opener: U.S. debt ceiling showdown
The U.S. is expected to reach its debt limit. Also, prosecutors unveil new potential evidence against the Massachusetts man accused of murdering his wife. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On