Eye Opener: U.S. could hit 440,000 coronavirus deaths by March The coronavirus is now surging in every single state, with one model projecting the U.S. could hit 440,000 deaths by March. Also, President Trump addressed the public for the first time in more than a week while still not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's projected victory. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.