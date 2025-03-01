Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump, Zelenskyy meeting turns combative

An Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned combative on Friday. Meanwhile, Mardi Gras kicked off in New Orleans. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.