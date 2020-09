Eye Opener: Trump makes controversial visit to Kenosha amid unrest President Trump toured damage done in Kenosha, Wisconsin by recent protests as critics accuse the president of stoking racial tensions. Also, the Army announced changes to top leadership at Fort Hood after a slew of recent killings linked to the base, including the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.