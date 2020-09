Eye Opener: Trump clashes with CDC head on COVID-19 vaccine timeline President Trump and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield are at odds on a coronavirus vaccine timeline, the latter estimating it would not be widely available to the public until months into 2021. Also, the Big Ten conference has reversed its decision and will hold football games with health precautions in place. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.