Eye Opener: Trump and Biden trade barbs over unrest in U.S. cities President Trump is blaming Democrats for unrest in U.S. cities, while Joe Biden pointed out that it is unfolding under Mr. Trump's own administration. Also, the president made controversial statements about the teenager who killed two people at a Kenosha protest during a Monday press conference. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.