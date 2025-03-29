Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Texas flooding kills at least 3

Flooding in Texas has turned deadly, killing at least 3, submerging cars and causing more than 200 rescues. Meanwhile, the interim president of Columbia University is stepping down. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
