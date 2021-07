Eye Opener: Surgeon general issues warning over COVID-19 vaccine misinformation The Delta variant is fueling a rapid increase in new COVID-19 infections nationwide. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a warning and said false information shared on social media is driving vaccine hesitancy. Also, a new book claims that General Mark Milley was worried about a coup attempt by former President Trump. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.