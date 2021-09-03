Live

Watch CBSN Live

Eye Opener: Staggering toll of Ida

The terrible toll, in lives and damage, of Hurricane Ida is still becoming clear. Also, the World Health Organization is monitoring a new COVID variant. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.