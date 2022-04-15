Ukraine Crisis
Russia warns of further attacks on Kyiv after sinking of flagship warship
Patrick Lyoya's father says his son was "killed like an animal"
Man who referenced "apocalypse" convicted of killing wife, 3 kids, dog
Stranded dolphin dies after beachgoers try to "ride" it, rescuers say
New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65
Clashes at Jerusalem holy site leave scores of Palestinians injured
Ohio man who said Trump "directed" him to join Jan. 6 riot is convicted
Biden taps Michael Barr for Fed's bank regulation position
Person shot and wounded outside home of rapper DaBaby
Eye Opener: Russian warship destroyed
A major development in Ukraine as Russia's flagship in the Black Sea sinks. Also, the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect appeared in federal court and was ordered held without bail. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
