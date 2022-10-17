Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Russia attacks Kyiv with drones

Another wave of explosions rock residential areas in Ukraine's capital. Also, fire erupts at a notorious Iranian prison as widespread protests against the repressive regime continue to grow. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.