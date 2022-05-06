Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Rescue operation underway in Mariupol

More evacuations are underway in Mariupol as Ukrainians make a last stand. Also, stocks plummeted on Wall Street, erasing a rally from a day earlier. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
