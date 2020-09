Eye Opener: Recordings show Trump knowingly downplayed COVID-19 to public Recordings from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward reveal that President Trump knew the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020, while he was downplaying it to the public. Also, a Homeland Security whistleblower says he was demoted for refusing to change intelligence reports to fit the president’s agenda. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.