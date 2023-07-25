Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Record heat continues in Phoenix

The relentless heat wave making life miserable for millions of Americans is set to spread even farther. Also, the Justice Department is suing Texas over a barrier in the Rio Grande. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
