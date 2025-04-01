Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Powerful storms sweep across the U.S.

Powerful storms sweep across the country, bringing ice storms, high winds and multiple destructive tornadoes. Also, President Trump prepares to unveil new global tariffs Wednesday. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
