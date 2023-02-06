Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria

Hundreds are killed as powerful earthquakes rock Turkey and Syria. Also, a train derailment in Ohio forces evacuations amid fears a chemical explosion could send toxic gas into the area.All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.