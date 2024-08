Eye Opener: Plea deal revoked for 9/11 plotters In an abrupt reversal, the secretary of defense revoked the plea deal of three accused 9/11 plotters. And Justin Timberlake is saying “Bye, Bye, Bye” to his driver’s license after the singer appeared in court virtually as a judge suspended his New York license, which stems from his DWI arrest in June. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.