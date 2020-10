Eye Opener: Pence and Harris go head-to-head in VP debate Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs in a more civilized debate compared to the match-up between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Also, President Trump touted the experimental drug Regeneron as a COVID-19 cure after being treated with it himself, and called his illness a "blessing." All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.