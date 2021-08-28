Afghanistan Turmoil
COVID Pandemic
U.S. launched drone strike against ISIS-K, likely killing target
Ida expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane
Watch Live: March on for Voting Rights rally in D.C.
U.S. vet denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness
U.S. Embassy again warns to avoid Kabul airport over "security threats"
Eviction ban's end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume
Intelligence community issues inconclusive COVID-19 origins report
RFK assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan recommended for parole
Marine commander slams military leaders over Afghanistan withdrawal
Afghanistan Turmoil
Race to evacuate as many as possible after Kabul carnage
Afghanistan: Latest CBS News Coverage
Some Afghan refugee children are arriving in the U.S. unaccompanied
What is ISIS-K, the group claiming responsibility for the Kabul attack?
Pentagon officials expect future attack attempts in Kabul
"We will hunt you down": Biden vows retribution after Kabul attacks
Norah O’Donnell on the sacrifice of U.S. service members
Eye Opener: New Orleans braces for Hurricane Ida
Ida is picking up steam and could hit New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane. Also, American forces have conducted an airstrike against an ISIS-K planner in Afghanistan. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
