Live

Watch CBSN Live

Eye Opener: New Orleans braces for Hurricane Ida

Ida is picking up steam and could hit New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane. Also, American forces have conducted an airstrike against an ISIS-K planner in Afghanistan. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.