Live

Watch CBSN Live

Eye Opener: New measures at gridlocked ports

President Biden announces new measures to ease bottlenecks at the United States’ backed up ports. Also, another Michigan town is suffering through a water crisis. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.