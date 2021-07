Eye Opener: New FDA warning issued for J&J COVID vaccine There’s a new warning from the FDA after the CDC identified a very rare pattern of Guillain-Barré syndrome in some recipients of the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Also, massive protests continue in Cuba and firefighters in seven Western states are fighting to gain control of 50 wildfires amid extreme heat. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.