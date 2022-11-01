Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: New details in Paul Pelosi attack

There are chilling new details on the alleged plot to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Also, an arrest is made in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
