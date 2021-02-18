Eye Opener: Millions of Texas residents struggle without power, heat or water for a fourth day The winter storm battering Texas over the last week has brought snow, ice, freezing rain and dangerous conditions, with millions of residents left without power, heat or water for a fourth day. Also, Democrats are set to unveil a bill today that will include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.