Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Midwest storm cleanup

In the Midwest, people are cleaning up after days of severe flooding and storms. Also, primary results from across the nation as Rep. Jamaal Bowman loses his race against challenger George Latimer All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.