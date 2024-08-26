Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Middle East tensions grow

Israel and Hezbollah trade fire across the Israel-Lebanon border fueling fears of a wider, regional war. Also, two astronauts are stuck in the International Space Station until 2025. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.