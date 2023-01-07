Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: McCarthy wins Speaker vote

In a late-night vote after 15 tries, Kevin McCarthy is elected Speaker of the House. Also, Kim Jong-Un's second daughter could be next in line to rule over North Korea. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
