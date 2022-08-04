Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Kentucky facing heat wave amid flooding devastation

Kentucky is now facing a vicious heat wave after historic floods. Also, a jury is deliberating how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will have to pay Sandy Hook families. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
