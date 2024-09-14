Watch CBS News

Eye Opener: Justin Timberlake accepts plea deal

Singer Justin Timberlake has accepted a plea deal related to his DUI charges from this summer. Meanwhile, police in Bolivia seized 11,000 turtle eggs that were being illegally transported. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
